UK Shooting: Gunman Kills Six in Plymouth; Police Rule Out Terror Angle

Six people, including three males, three females, and a child, are confirmed dead after a gunman opened fire on a street in Plymouth, United Kingdom. Police confirmed that the gunman shot himself right after this terrifying crime.

According to local reports, the incident was reported to Devon and Cornwall Police in the evening after the mass shooting took place in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area.

Five of them, one being a child under the age of 10, have been believed to have died on the scene, including the gunman himself. Another female died later in the hospital while getting treated for the gunshot wound.

The family and relatives of the deceased have been located and informed about the incident, Devon & Cornwall Police officers said.

Domestic Incident

Reports say that police suspect it was a domestic incident, and not a terror-related attack, although the majority of those killed were not known to the gunman. The Hazardous Area Response Unit and National Police Air Service also rushed to the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing loud noises and gunshots in the evening in Keyham when a man randomly started shooting people. Residents have been ordered to stay at home as police investigate the crime scene.

The area has been sealed and police are not suspecting anyone else in connection with the incident. People who were injured are being treated in the hospitals, officials confirmed. The police have not yet revealed the identity of the victims.

Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, has offered condolences after the disturbing attack and advised the public to maintain peace. He also urged to avoid posting any distressing footage or rumor related to the crime on social media platforms.

Priti Patel Urges Calm

"The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice, and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs." Priti Patel, The home secretary, tweeted. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer offered tribute to the emergency services who timely attended the serious firearms incident.

Ford primary school and St Mark's Church on Cambridge Road are offering help to the residents and others who are not able to reach their homes as the area has been contained, Pollard posted on social media.

A further investigation is underway.