An Amazon buyer got electrified after receiving weird pieces of stuff after buying Nintendo Switch on Black Friday sale. The buyer had actually ordered a Nintendo Switch for £300 at Amazon UK. Instead, he got a packed box stuffed with electric toothbrushes, tambourines and condoms. The shocked buyer had reported about the package on Twitter, to which Amazon UK had replied with sending apologies.

Similar reports are emerging about more than a dozen buyers in the UK. Most of them ordered for a Nintendo Switch handheld gaming console during the Black Friday sale haven't received the product they had ordered for. Some of the buyers even received eerie kinds of stuff such as air freshener and photopolymer. Amazon UK has issued an apology for this Warehouse blunder and mentioned to launch an investigation to know the reason behind.

Amazon UK announced to refund money

Amazon UK has also announced to refund back the money to the furious customers, who was expecting to grab a Nintendo Switch with a considerable discount. The Mirror reports, a customer named Viv Johnson, also ordered for a Nintendo Switch but had received a copy of the latest bestseller by Davis Walliams, The Beast of Buckingham Palace inside a defective box. When she contacted Amazon, they allegedly refused to take back the parcel. Amazon reverted back with an apology and has mentioned offering a full refund for her order within 24 hours. One Amazon customer, who ordered for a Switch too, had luckily received a PlayStation 4 instead.

Nintendo Switch was available for £279 at the Amazon Black Friday Sale

A few other Amazon customer have received shocking pieces of stuff like a Remington facial trimmer, bedsheets, LEGO, dog food and dishwashing powder. Nintendo Switch has received a significant acceptance after its arrival. The handheld gaming console is priced at £300 and was available for £279 during the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2019.