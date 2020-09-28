A company in the United Kingdom that provides a unique service has bucked the trend of businesses suffering due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This company sends people to the house of customers to clean it up thoroughly. But that's not what makes it unique. The cleaners who perform the task are female, and, go about their work partially, or fully naked.

Owner of the aptly-named The Naked Cleaning Company happens to be a 34-year old Nikki Belton. She had a regular house cleaning business that offered services at a normal price of $30 per hour. But this wasn't good enough for her. So, she decided to give her company a USP. Belton offered customers the choice to have the cleaning lady doing her work while wearing lingerie, being semi-naked, or even fully nude.

Good Business

The rates for these services are also much higher than earlier. A topless or lingerie-clad cleaner costs $135 per hour and one totally naked $172 per hour. And the money is coming in thick and fast. While the service sector across the world has suffered a considerable setback due to enforced social distancing, customers in the UK seem very clean to have Belton's company clean their houses.

"I think our job is now more important than ever given the current situation and business has been very good, the demand for a naked cleaner has soared," Belton told Yahoo Australia. "Everybody's been struggling throughout the lockdown and we hope to help clean away coronavirus, one naked cleaner at a time."

While all the regular clothing is ditched by the cleaners of Naked Cleaning Company, they are taking care to wear gloves and maintaining the advised two-meter distance. Even these cleaners have to be careful of not spreading the dreaded coronavirus.

However, the pandemic has proven to be a blessing in disguise for Belton's enterprise. With the fear of the virus high on everyone's mind, getting the house cleaned thoroughly is a very useful idea. Of course, the customers of this company, not surprisingly largely male, may have other motivations also in choosing this company over others.

Not Deterred by Criticism

Belton though is not bothered about some of the criticism that has come her way for having such a strange kind of service being delivered by her company. She claims to be receiving good feedback from her customers and helping the lonelier ones among them to socialize.

When some people taunted her by saying that she wouldn't herself partake in 'naked cleaning', the businesswoman decided to clean the houses of some of her customers wearing just lingerie.

As of now, the 34-year old is happy with the business and not interested in replying to those who find her company's service indecent.