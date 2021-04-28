UFOs Have Disabled America's Nuclear Weapons, Claims Former US Intelligence Officer

Former US intelligence officer Luis Elizondo claims that America's nuclear weapons have been disabled by UFOs and sent out a warning that countries such as China and Russia have control over the alien technology.

Elizondo rang warning bells fearing that other countries could strike the heart of US anytime with the help of their "foreign adversarial technology," hinting the countries have a secret pact with aliens.

Luis Elizondo previously worked as a director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (ATTIP), which is a secret and undisclosed Pentagon team that reportedly studied UFOs, between 2007 and 2012.

He stated that there's an extraterrestrial observation occurring on our planet and the powers are specifically targeting only the nuclear capabilities of the US, raising suspicions that other countries might be involved and equipped with alien technology.

Elizondo revealed that his team had found 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' (UAP) surrounding the nuclear weapons, and unknown technologies, which he claims to be UFO powers, targeted US nuclear technology and disabled it.

The ex intelligence officer also claimed that the government is planning to lift the lid on aliens and reveal the "reality" of UFOs to the American public soon.

''I think for me the most concerning thing are those incidents that involve our nuclear equities,'' Elizondo said in a press conference. ''There seems to be a very distinct congruency between UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), associated UAP activity and and our nuclear technology.''

The New York Post quoted Elizondo as saying: ''Whether it be propulsion or weapon systems or whatnot. And that's concerning to the point where we've actually had some of our nuclear capabilities disabled by these things.'' He also later told NBC News that UAPs show an active interest in our nuclear weapons. ''UAPs have an active interest in our nuclear technology,'' he said.

''(UAPs) have in the past interfered with some of our nuclear capabilities. That's fact,'' he said sending a warning that people need to be prepared if there's an imminent attack by external forces.

The revelations from Elizondo comes at a time when former US president Donald Trump signed off a UFO report just before he was replaced by Joe Biden and alien observers claim the report contains vital information about super-smart aliens visiting the Earth.

Also, Tim McMillan, the former Police Lieutenant turned UFO investigator, questioned why the Senate Select Intelligence Committee (SSIC) asked Trump to sign off for the UFO report so urgently, raising assumptions that it contains real life military encounters with aliens.