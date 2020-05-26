Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that there could an advanced alien civilization visiting Earth frequently in order to monitor human activities. Adding to the heat of the seemingly outlandish theory, conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring has released a video of a bright flying object hovering near the Norad Military Installation, Colorado Springs.

Aliens Real?

In the video, a bright orb UFO can be seen moving across the skies. At first glance, the flying object seems like a fragment of snow floating in the skies, but a closer look suggests that it is a small flying vessel.

"Here is a great example of a white cloud orb flying low in a cloudless sky. The orb has no way of hiding and is easily seen moving above the trees. The eyewitness states that a NORAD military station is nearby, but from what I have heard, NORAD is used to ignoring UFOs on the radar. These orbs are white when they are 30 meters or further away from you, but when they are 2 meters from you they have a pearlescent surface that moves ever so slowly," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

After watching the video, followers of Waring also shared their theories to explain the weird UFO sighting.

"Orb over a NORAD military installation...I would say military," commented MM, a YouTube user.

"I had a sighting just like that so I got my binoculars because how close it was I should have seen what it was... which was weird, BUT it was a helicopter... It's a helicopter you can see the lights flashing," commented Emma Clowes, another YouTuber.

The UFO clip has now been submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), and experts at the NGO will soon study the sighting.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Talks about UFO

A few months back, popular American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had talked about the UFO phenomenon that has been happening across the world for years. According to Tyson, the letter 'U' in UFO stands for unidentified, and it does not mean that the flying vessels are alien ships from deep space.

"It's just because you don't know what it is, does it that mean intelligent aliens visiting from outer space. Not only that, do you really need the Navy to shoot the video of the sky? A billion of thousands of videos are uploaded to the internet every day. We could do it. Yes, there might be some videos or lights we could not understand. Maybe they are aliens. But I need better evidence," said Tyson.

Tyson had also urged people to use their smartphones to capture pictures of aliens and UFOs so that they can stream them live on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.