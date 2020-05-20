Self-proclaimed hunter Scott C Waring has claimed to have discovered an alleged entrance to an alien base in an isolated Indonesian island. Waring revealed that he made this discovery using Google Earth, and claimed that the alleged underground entrance is located in the coordinates, 1°13'42.00"S 129°48'49.43"E.

Waring assured that the underground entrance could be most probably an alien base, as this structure does not fit in with its environment and is in a secluded location, where extraterrestrials love to build hidden camps.

Alien Base in Indonesian Island?

The conspiracy theorist also claimed that this entrance could be at least two meters long, and it will help aliens to park lots of flying vessels in this base.

"I found an entrance to an underground base on a secluded island in Indonesia. The doorway can easily be seen with Google Earth map and when you add contrast to a screenshot...the detail really comes out. We can even tell from looking at it that the UFO that flew through this doorway was leaving the underground base. This is the perfect place for an underground base...on such a secluded island were few people will ever wander," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring's Discoveries Convince Conspiracy Theorists

Waring also uploaded a video on YouTube detailing his discovery of a secret entrance on the Indonesian island. The video is now receiving positive reviews from all corners, and conspiracy theorists have confirmed that this discovery is authentic proof of alien presence on the blue planet.

"By the way, I think this is entrance specifically for the interstellar ships. It is well known that Reptiloids (original species of our planet) use cigar-shaped ships or cylindrical shaped ships. And now. Look at the shape of the entrance! It's clearly for their ships!" commented Timurs Gimranovs, a YouTube user.

However, skeptics quickly dismissed the discovery of Waring, and they claimed that the UFO hunter is being misled by pareidolia, a peculiar capability of the human brain to figure out familiar images on unknown patterns.

"To me, it looks like that small area is just a patch of trees or bushes that is distorted in a swirling or circular pattern that is probably a glitch by google earth. I believe in aliens and UFOs but this looks like it's just a picture error," commented Lu, another YouTuber.