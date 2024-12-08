UFO Fever Grips World; Conspiracy Theorists Say Alien Invasion Imminent

The existence of aliens has been one of the most intriguing questions humans have been trying to answer for years. Even though the scientific community is yet to face any conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that living beings from the distant nooks of the world have already visited planet earth.

Amid all these speculations, the world is currently witnessing a new wave of unidentified flying object sightings in recent days.

Social Media Platforms Flooded with UFO Videos

Social media platforms like X and Facebook are currently being flooded with UFO sightings from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Syria, and Australia.

Most of these UFO sightings feature flying objects that are triangular in shape, which move across the skies without making any sound.

As UFO sightings rise across various nooks of the globe, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that an alien invasion is imminent.

A few days back, a YouTuber had sensationally claimed that UFOs will start invading the earth on December 3, and conspiracy theorists argue that this prediction has turned true.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon and NASA have also started considering these UFO sightings very seriously, as they believe that the presence of these flying objects could threaten national security.

However, authorities are refraining from using the word UFO, and instead they are calling these objects unidentified aerial phenomena.

Are Aliens Time Travelers?

Amid all these debates, Netflix, on December 8, released a documentary named Investigation Aliens.

The documentary which features George Knapp in the lead role tries to answer several questions including why aliens are visiting earth.

At the end of the documentary, which has an open-ended nature, makers suggest that UFOs and aliens which people see in the skies could be most probably time traveling humans from the future.