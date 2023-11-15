Pentagon UFO Chief Resigns After Issuing Alien Warning [Details]

Amid speculations surrounding the existence of aliens, Sean Kirkpatrick, the Director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), dedicated to studying unidentified flying objects is all set to retire on December 26, announced the Pentagon.

A report published in Politico states that the announcement was made just a few days after Kirkpatrick claimed that UFOs that appear in the United States skies are either aliens or technology from rival nations.

Dire warning issued by Kirkpatrick

Even though space or defense experts have not succeeded in finding evidence of alien life, the warning issued by Kirkpatrick seems so terrific.

"If we don't prove it's aliens, then what we're finding is evidence of other people doing stuff in our backyard. And that's not good," said Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick has been heading the AARO for the past 18 months, and during his tenure, he has warned of the presence of UFOs in the skies of the United States.

UFO reporting form for government employees

A few weeks back, the Pentagon launched a reporting form for current and former government employees in the United States to inform UFO sightings.

According to a report published in Politico, UFO sightings, both past and present can be reported to the AARo website by government employees.

The report added that the Pentagon is also working to launch a similar form for civilians too.

Politico, in its report, further pointed out that this form, which will carry reports on UFO sightings will be submitted to Congress by June 2024.

Reports of these UFO sightings will be also used by the government to study more about these flying objects which remain a mystery.

Alien mystery continues

As speculations regarding the existence of aliens loom, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief, a few years back had claimed that extraterrestrials do exist in the universe.

According to Eshed, cooperation agreements have been signed between aliens and human beings. He also added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where human and alien representatives meet together.