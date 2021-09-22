UFO Enthusiast Erica Fett Sizzles in Green Lingerie as She Flaunts Toned Legs and Tattoos

The stunning Erica Fett sent pulses racing as she posed in a stunning silky green lingerie from Agent Provocateur making her followers go weak in the knees and gasp for breath as she raised the temperatures to a whole new level with her hotness.

Erica is seen strutting her toned body and legs while flaunting her tattoos and playing with her hair as she posed in her sultry green lingerie looking nothing less than a million dollars.

The voluptuous model has been regularly sharing stunning lingerie and bikini pictures of herself on all her social media platforms and raking up thousands of likes and comments.

UFO and Bigfoot Enthusiast

Apart from raising the temperatures with her uber hotness, Erica Fett is also a UFO and bigfoot enthusiast and regularly shares video footages and updates about unnatural findings on her YouTube channel.

Her videos have attracted thousands of views from people with similar interests and her following in the community is growing by the day.

The blonde beauty also revealed a month ago that she would release her Bigfoot videos which she shot and captured over the years and has been teasing her followers to the much awaited release date.

Erica also posed alongside a signboard in the middle of a forest that read, 'Warning: Bigfoot area' and asked her followers to comment on what they'd like to see in her upcoming video. The picture gained many likes and comments and even adult star Tanya Tate dropped a comment saying ''So pretty Erica.''

Erica's Collectors Edition of 2022 Calendar

Erica releases limited edition calendar's of herself every year and is currently working on photoshoots for her upcoming 2022 collectors edition calendar.

The previous 2021 calendar flew off the shelves during the end of 2020 and its expected the upcoming edition would also receive similar attention. The calendar is usually price at about $10 each.

Erica commands a sea of following on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with a total of close to 3.5 million followers on all platforms and is one among the handful of models who take time and respond to every comment and answers their queries and thank them for their compliments.