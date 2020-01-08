While many believe that Conor McGregor will be victorious in his comeback match against Donald Cerrone, which will take place on the 18th of January at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Jorge Masvidal believes "Cowboy" Cerrone could spoil the show for McGregor.

Although McGregor has won the 170-pound division title twice previously, Masvidal thinks Cerrone has a good chance of beating the Irishman. In a chat with Canadian MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, who is the host of the MMA Show, Masvidal said: "It could go many ways".

Masvidal Thinks McGregor Could Lose If Cerrone Resorts To Grappling

Masvidal also feels McGregor could be rusty after not having fought in the UFC for over a year now, since his last match against Russian MMA fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedoc, back in October 2018, in which he lost to the lightweight champion via submission.

Masvidal added, "Cowboy's a slow starter. Conor has tremendous speed and timing in the beginning, good power, so I think he could catch him early. If Cowboy comes out to grapple like he has in the past with decent strikers and even with good grapplers like Rick Story, he was able to take him down and create a lot of offense like that. If that Cowboy comes out, he can mix things up real nice, man. And then he can start to flow and get into his game of high kicks and punching, and being tricky and presenting a dual-threat to Conor. If he just comes out to fight it out, I see Conor winning it within the first two rounds".

McGregor Has Big Plans For 2020

After having been away from the sport for quite a while, McGregor says he intends on fighting at least thrice in 2020. The Irishman has already expressed his interest at fighting current UFC BMF titled holder Jorge Masvidal.

He has repeatedly made known his intentions of taking on reigning UFC lightweight division champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, as part of a rematch, for a long time now. Most recently, he also expressed interest in fighting the welterweight title-holder Kamaru Usman as well, after the Nigerian's convincing win against Colby Covington. It seems like 2020 will be a long year for McGregor.