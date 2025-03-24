U.S. Lifts Bounties on Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Top Militants

The United States has officially lifted bounties on three senior Taliban leaders, including Afghanistan's acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani. This marks a significant shift as the Taliban and U.S. begin cautious steps toward improved relations. The announcement was made Sunday by Afghan officials in Kabul.

Previously, the US State Department had offered rewards of $10 million for Sirajuddin Haqqani, $5 million for Abdul Aziz Haqqani, and $5 million for Yahya Haqqani under the Rewards for Justice program. The Haqqani Network, which the US designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, has long been accused of orchestrating attacks on American and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, accused of masterminding a deadly 2008 attack on the Serena Hotel in Kabul that killed six people, including American citizen Thor David Hesla, no longer appears on the U.S. State Department's Rewards for Justice website. However, as of Sunday, his wanted poster was still visible on the FBI's website.

Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the Taliban-controlled Interior Ministry, confirmed the move. He said that the U.S. government has also removed bounties placed on Abdul Aziz Haqqani and Yahya Haqqani. "These three individuals are two brothers and one paternal cousin," Qani told The Associated Press.

The Haqqani network, long considered one of the most lethal arms of the Taliban, has been linked to some of Afghanistan's most violent attacks since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001. The network is known for using suicide bombings, roadside bombs, and other deadly tactics. Past attacks have included strikes on the Indian and U.S. embassies, the Afghan presidential palace, and other major targets. The group has also been involved in kidnapping, extortion, and other criminal operations.

Zakir Jalaly, a senior Taliban Foreign Ministry official, said this move reflects a new chapter in relations between Washington and Kabul. He pointed to the recent release of U.S. citizen George Glezmann as another sign of progress. "The release of the prisoner and removal of the bounties show both sides are moving past the wartime phase and are taking steps to improve relations," Jalaly said.

Jalaly described the development as part of a "pragmatic and realistic" approach now being adopted by both governments. "This is a good example of how both sides are engaging in meaningful dialogue," he added.

Taliban officials believe the move could help break the country's growing diplomatic isolation. Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, international recognition has been limited. China remains the most prominent country to formally accept a Taliban-appointed diplomat.

Another Taliban official, Shafi Azam, called the lifting of the bounties a step toward normalization. He also highlighted that the Taliban now claims control over Afghanistan's embassy in Norway as a positive sign of expanding diplomatic reach.

The removal of the bounties comes at a time when the Taliban is under pressure to gain wider international legitimacy, with hopes of easing economic sanctions and restoring foreign aid. Whether this development leads to broader recognition or more significant policy changes remains to be seen.