Former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was in the news recently for his involvement in a WWE storyline. His feud with Braun Strowman led to their match at Crown Jewel which Fury won by a count-out but was later knocked out by his opponent. The two men then appeared together on a WWE show in the following days and buried their differences, thereby concluding the storyline.

So, what's next for the 'Gypsy King?' Well, he is currently giving himself many options. To begin with, he is keen on making a mark in the UFC octagon. Hence, the former World Champion has put out a challenge to Francis Ngannou, one of the biggest stars of UFC, and the current world title-holder in the promotion Stipe Miocic.

Of the two MMA stars, the latter has also, on his part, thrown down a challenge to Fury for a fight, something that the 31-year old has gladly accepted. So, it seems certain that the Gypsy King will fight Miocic for the World Title, doesn't it? Well, actually, no! There are still a lot of issues to be sorted out before anything goes ahead.

To begin with, if there is a Fury vs Miocic match, will it be a boxing contest or an MMA match? That is yet to be decided. Then, Fury is also challenging Ngannou. So, will he face Miocic or Ngannou if both are available?

But to make matters more complicated, the lineal heavyweight champion has now appeared on a WWE podcast and expressed his wish to fight Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. This suggests his work with WWE may not be finished.

Amidst all this drama, Fury is also meant to have a boxing match against Deontay Wilder sometime next year. So, what will Fury opt for? The idea of him squaring off against Lesnar at next year's Wrestlemania seems good. But would WWE make their top attraction look weak against someone who is not even a full-time wrestler?

As far as UFC is concerned, it would require a lot of training for the lineal heavyweight champion to get used to the MMA style of fighting. Only time will tell which route the 31-years old takes. Or will he take up all these challenges? Let's wait and watch.