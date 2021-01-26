Tyrese and Samantha Gibson's marriage was one of the many that did not survive 2020. The couple announced last month that they were calling it quits on their four-year marriage and separating amicably. They tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2017 and share a share a two-year-old daughter, named Soraya together.

Since the announcement, Tyrese has been pushing the narrative that Black families were under attack – from what exactly it is not yet known. But, it seems like the "Fast & Furious" actor has been on a campaign to win his estranged wife back and judging by his social media activity, he is willing to do anything it takes in order to get her attention, even if it means crashing other people's social media posts.

'This Was Supposed to Be Us'

Tammy Franklin, wife of gospel producer Kirk Franklin, posted a series of photos from their 25th anniversary celebrations on Instagram over the weekend. However, Tyrese seized the opportunity as he made a desperate attempt to win Samantha backby posting the following comment:

"Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Magic Magic and more magic..... Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us.... remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!!! Smiling smiling....... I'm gonna get her back watch me! [ I think ]."

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the comment on the platform.

Twitter Reactions

The post since gone viral on social media, racking up hundreds of comments and retweets on Twitter, eventually becoming a trending topic on the micro-blogging platform.

Some wondered if he was really trying to get Samantha back or just doing it for publicity when he could have just reached out to her instead of posting it on social media while others urged him to stay away from his phone. Netizens also reacted with memes of the actor crying, including clips from his infamous emotional social media plea to his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, in 2017.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter: