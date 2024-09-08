"Type of Way" Rapper Rich Homie Quan Found Dead Mysteriously at His Atlanta Home, Foaming at the Mouth

Atlanta's music scene has been rocked by the sudden death of rapper Rich Homie Quan. The 34-year-old artist, known for hits like "Type of Way" and "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," was found dead in his Atlanta home. His girlfriend, Amber Williams, discovered him unresponsive and foaming at the mouth when she returned home. According to the harrowing 911 call obtained by TMZ, Williams described the shocking scene to dispatchers.

Williams left home earlier to pick up their son from school. She believed Quan was simply sleeping on the couch when she left. Upon her return, she found Quan lifeless and immediately called 911. The audio of her call reveals chilling details of the moments she discovered his body. "I don't feel a heartbeat. I don't see him breathing," Williams is heard saying in a distressed tone. She described the horrifying sight of Quan foaming at the mouth when she turned him over.

The 911 operator instructed Williams to lay Quan flat and attempt CPR. Despite her desperate efforts, paramedics who arrived shortly after declared the rapper dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy, but the cause of death has not yet been released.

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was born on October 4, 1990. He gained fame in 2013 with his breakthrough single "Type of Way" and went on to collaborate with major artists like Young Thug and 2 Chainz. His rise in the rap world was marked by a string of hits and a distinctive style that resonated with fans globally.

The rapper's unexpected death has left the music community in shock, with many expressing their condolences on social media. Fans and fellow artists have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share their grief and memories of the star.

Further investigation into Quan's death is ongoing, as authorities await autopsy results to determine the exact cause. The Atlanta-based rapper leaves behind his girlfriend and their son, adding a layer of heartbreak to the tragedy.

Williams' distressing 911 call, released just hours after Quan's death, continues to paint a haunting picture of the events leading up to the discovery of his body. "When I turned him over, he kind of foamed at the mouth," she told the dispatcher. The rapper's sudden demise has not only shocked his family and friends but also left a void in the hip-hop community.

Rich Homie Quan's influence on Atlanta's rap scene and his contributions to the music industry will not be forgotten. Fans now await more details as the investigation into his untimely death continues.