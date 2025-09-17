Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk Warned Trans Girlfriend to Delete Incriminating Texts after Charlie Kirk Murder and Not to Speak to Police

Tyler Robinson, the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, warned his transgender girlfriend to keep quiet and avoid talking to the police after the conservative commentator's death, according to officials. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray shared this new information at a press conference in Orem, Utah, on Tuesday, while also expressing his desire to seek Robinson's execution.

"After shooting Mr. Kirk, Robinson told his roommate to delete incriminating text messages and not to talk to police," Gray said with conviction. Robinson was formally charged on Tuesday in the murder of conservative influencer Kirk. If found guilty, he face execution by firing squad. Gray described the conservative influencer's death as "an American tragedy."

Mum Is the Word

As previously reported, Robinson's girlfriend, a trans woman named Lance Twiggs, cooperated with authorities in building their case against him. Officials confirmed that Robinson and Twiggs were romantically involved.

The alleged killer reportedly admitted to the crime to his roommate, saying, "I'm sorry." When the roommate mentioned that police had already arrested someone in connection with the murder, Robinson allegedly replied, "no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing."

"I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down."

Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs after the murder, saying, "Drop what you're doing, look under my keyboard."

The roommate then discovered a note that read: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it." Police later found a picture of the note, Gray said.

Robinson allegedly told the roommate that he had been planning the killing for about a week. "Delete this exchange," the Robinson then told the roommate, according to authorities.

"Don't talk to the media please or make any comments, if any police asks questions just ask for a lawyer and stay silent," Robinson allegedly told Twiggs.

Authorities say there's no indication that Twiggs knew what was going to happen. She has not been charged with any crime and is fully cooperating with police.

No Regrets

Gray told journalists that Robinson confessed to his parents after the murder, reportedly saying about Kirk: "There is too much evil and the guy spreads too much hate." Although his family are MAGA Republicans, Robinson had reportedly become more left-leaning in the year before Kirk's murder and slammed Kirk over his stances on LGBT rights.

Robinson's mother reportedly recognized him in the images of the shooter released by police a day after the killing.

"Robinson's mother called her son, and asked him where he was. He said he was at home sick and that he had also been at home home sick on September 10," Gray said.

"Robinson's mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson. Robinson's father agreed."

Twiggs showed police texts from Robinson discussing stashing a gun connected to Wednesday's shooting of the prominent conservative activist at Utah Valley University (UVU), according to a law enforcement affidavit.

Robinson has not been cooperating with investigators, but his family and friends have been speaking with them.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox & Friends on Monday that DNA evidence links Robinson to a towel wrapped around a rifle found near the Utah Valley campus, as well as a screwdriver recovered from the rooftop where the fatal shot was fired.

Patel added that the FBI is investigating "anyone and everyone" involved in a gaming chatroom on the social media platform Discord with Robinson, noting that the chatroom included "a lot more" than just 20 people.