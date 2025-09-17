Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk Shooter Could Face Firing Squad as He Is Hit with Seven Counts Including Aggravated Murder

Tyler Robinson has now been formally charged over last week's deadly shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk — and if found guilty, he may face execution by firing squad. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray described Kirk's death as "an American tragedy" at a Tuesday afternoon press conference while announcing charges against the Robinson.

The 22-year-old suspect is facing counts of aggravated murder, firing a gun that caused serious injury, and obstruction of justice. Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot and killed last week by Robinson, leaving the nation in shock. "The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy" Gray told reporters at the Utah County Health & Justice Building in Provo.

No Mercy at All

"Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights — the bedrock of our democratic republic — the free exchange of ideas in a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union," he said.

Calling the killing "an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and all of those who visit us here," Gray laid out seven charges against Robinson, which included obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent act in front of children.

"I'm filing notice of intent to seek the death penalty. I do not make this decision lightly, and it's one I've made as county attorney based solely on evidence and circumstances of the crime," Gray said.

Robinson was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt, turned in by his own father in connection with the assassination of the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder.

Death Awaits Kirk Assassin

The aggravated murder charge could make Robinson eligible for the death penalty under Utah law, a measure that President Trump — a close friend of Kirk — has publicly supported. Utah remains one of just five states that still allow a firing squad as a form of capital punishment.

Kirk was addressing a crowd of roughly 3,000 at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 when a single gunshot rang out as he was answering a question about mass shootings carried out by people who are transgender.

He was hit in the neck and died from his injuries a few hours later, sparking a large-scale manhunt that ended with his arrest on Sept. 12.

Although authorities have not officially confirmed a motive, a photo has emerged over the past week suggesting that Robinson harbored a strong hatred for Kirk and had become deeply involved in far-left politics, especially in recent years.

Prosecutors say Robinson embraced a "leftist ideology" and was "radicalized" online over the past few years, accusing him of murdering Kirk — a father of two young children — while the conservative influencer was debating students at UVU last Wednesday.

According to the Washington Post, he allegedly admitted to the killing through messages sent in an online Discord community.

"Im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments. thanks for all the good times and laughs, you've all been so amazing, thank you all for everything."

FBI Director Kash Patel, speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday morning, said the bureau is investigating "a lot more" than the 20 people in that Discord chat.

"We're running them all down," he vowed.