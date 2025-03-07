Two Young Children Aged 7 and 12, Forced to Help in Brutal Torture and Murder of Transgender Man in New York

A horrifying case has emerged from upstate New York, where two young children, aged 7 and 12, were forced to participate in the torture and murder of 24-year-old transgender man Sam Nordquist. Prosecutors revealed this disturbing detail on Wednesday, calling it one of the most troubling aspects of the case.

Nordquist was held captive at Patty's Lodge, a motel in the Finger Lakes region, where he endured weeks of brutal abuse before his death on February 2. According to court documents, he was sexually assaulted with a table leg and a broomstick, beaten with sticks, dog toys, rope canes, and belts, and had bleach poured over his body. The level of violence shocked investigators and prosecutors alike.

Children Coerced into Heinous Crime

Authorities have not disclosed exactly how the two children were involved but stated they were forced to participate in the abuse. Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford described their involvement as "deeply disturbing."

"To have children involved in such a brutal crime is heartbreaking," Wolford said at a press conference. "This case has been one of the most shocking and difficult we have encountered."

The children's identities have not been released due to their ages. Investigators are still working to determine the full extent of their involvement and whether they were coerced or manipulated into taking part.

Seven Suspects Indicted for First-Degree Murder

Seven individuals have been indicted on first-degree murder charges. Initially arrested for second-degree murder, their charges were upgraded due to the extreme nature of the crime. In addition to murder, they face charges of kidnapping and child endangerment.

The suspects are:

Patrick Goodwin

Kyle Sage

Jennifer Quijano

Emily Motyka

Kimberly Sochia

Thomas Eaves

Precious Arzuaga

Among them, Arzuaga is specifically accused of forcing the two children to participate in the abuse. Authorities believe each of the seven suspects played a role in Nordquist's prolonged torture and eventual killing.

Weeks of Abuse Before Death

Nordquist, a Minnesota native, moved to New York in September. He lost contact with family and friends in the months leading up to his death, raising concerns among his loved ones. Prosecutors revealed that he was subjected to weeks of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse before being killed on February 2.

Despite the horrifying nature of the crime, investigators do not believe it was a hate crime. Authorities confirmed that at least some of the suspects identify as LGBTQ+, and one had lived with Nordquist. However, prosecutors said the cruelty he endured was extreme.

"Sam was beaten, sexually assaulted, starved, and treated inhumanely," Wolford stated. "We cannot fully comprehend why such violence was inflicted on him. People will ask why, but we may never have a clear answer."

Body Found Days After Murder

Nordquist was reported missing on February 9, after family members and friends lost contact with him. Days later, his body was found wrapped in plastic and abandoned in a field. Investigators quickly uncovered the horrific details of his captivity and murder, leading to the arrests.

As the case moves forward, prosecutors are seeking justice for Nordquist. The involvement of two young children in such an atrocity adds another level of tragedy to an already horrific crime. The legal process will determine the full extent of each of each suspect's involvement, and how the children came to be a part of this nightmare.