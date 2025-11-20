Two-Year-Old Oklahoma City Girl Killed by Family Dog

A two-year-old girl died after being attacked by a family dog late Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

As reported by KOCO, Oklahoma City police responded to Northeast 26th Street and Prospect Avenue over reports of a baby that was unresponsive. When police arrived on the scene, the child was no longer breathing and had injuries consistent with a dog attack.

"This is a tough case to talk about; it involves a small child," said Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "On the surface, it looks like there was an animal inside the home, with that child. The child was attacked, which ultimately led to the death of that child," Quirk said.

"Our Crimes Against Children investigators were called, and there were other people inside the home. I don't know how many were there. They did cooperate with police," Quirk said. "More than one dog, and some other animals inside the home." Animal Welfare took custody of four pet dogs, one pet rat, and two pet lizards from the residence.

"DHS can be notified if they need to be, and then Animal Welfare responded as well, and took custody of the animal, and there were other animals in the home they took custody of," Quirk said.