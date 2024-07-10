Two Women Allegedly Cut Off Slain Sugar Daddy's Thumb to Access His Phone's Cash Apps, Steal from Him

The thumb of a man in Washington, D.C., who authorities believe died violently in April, was sliced off to access his mobile payment app and steal money from him, authorities said.

The body of Fasil Teklemariam, 53, was found in his apartment bedroom on April 5, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant issued for Audrey Miller, 19, who investigators believe killed Teklemariam.

Teklemariam was Stabbed in the Stomach, Cause of Death was 'Multiple Blunt Force' and 'Sharp Force Injuries'

Teklemariam was found with "several" cuts to his legs and a cut on his right hand, and his right thumb had been removed, the affidavit said. According to the document, a witness told police that Miller and another woman, identified as Tiffany Taylor Gray, 22, had cut off the man's thumb.

Teklemariam also had fractures on his head and had been stabbed in the stomach, the affidavit said, noting that there was broken glass on his body and his bed. Investigators believe he was killed two to five days before his body was found.

The cause of death was determined to be "multiple blunt force" and "sharp force injuries," according to the affidavit, which accuses Miller of first-degree murder. Police also found evidence suggesting cleaning products had been used at the crime scene.

Gray Allegedly Used 'Sugar Daddy' Teklemariam's Thumb to Access Phone, Pay for Uber, Marijuana and Alcohol

Over several days, security cameras captured Miller, Gray and two men coming and going from the building where Teklemariam lived, according to the affidavit. It alleged they used his key fob to get into his apartment, taking "several" items, including electronics and watches.

A witness said that Gray was a prostitute and that she and Teklemariam were in some sort of relationship, the affidavit said. The witness told investigators Gray and Miller used Teklemariam's thumb to obtain money from his account, with Gray using the funds to pay for Uber, marijuana and alcohol, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Miller on June 21, and she was charged with first-degree murder and armed felony murder, NBC Washington reported. She is in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Police arrested Gray in Prince George's County on July 1 on a warrant charging her with first-degree murder and armed felony murder, according to the station.