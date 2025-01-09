Two West Virginia Nurses Charged Over Death of Non-Verbal Patient Who was Left in Scalding Hot Bath

Two nurses have been criminally charged in West Virginia after a non-verbal patient died due to injuries sustained from a "scalding hot" bath.

Larry Hedrick, 61, was left submerged in 134-degree water for 47 minutes on Jan. 4, 2024, at the Hopemont Hospital in Terra Alta, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Nurses Failed to Check Water Temperature Before Bath, Victim Sustained Second and Third-Degree Burns

Kylah Beard, a certified nursing assistant from Morgantown, and Delilah Clayburn-Hill, a registered nurse from Buckhannon, have each been charged with felony neglect of an incapacitated adult by a caregiver resulting in the incapacitated adult's death.

The investigation showed that Beard helped Hedrick into a tub to give him a bath and failed to check the water temperature gauge. She then left the man, who required around-the-clock care, in the water for 47 minutes, officials said.

The lengthy exposure to the scalding hot water caused second- and third-degree burns and blisters on the man's feet and legs.

Beard and Hill Also Failed to Provide Appropriate Treatment to Hedrick After He Sustained the Burns

Investigators determined that Hill was informed about the burns and blisters, but failed to implement appropriate treatment and therapy for his injuries, including but not limited to the use of pain medication. Hedrick was later taken to West Penn Hospital Nursing's burn trauma unit and died due to his injuries on Jan. 12, 2024.

The Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case and recommended the charges, which will be prosecuted by Preston County Prosecuting Attorney Jay Shay and his team, officials said.

Investigators said they focused on the alleged actions taken by those individuals who provided "hands-on" care to Hedrick on Jan. 4, but they are continuing to investigate other individuals who did not provide "hands-on" care to Hedrick on that date and who may have violated the state's criminal statutes.

"This is a very disturbing case and there needs to be accountability for the horrific death of the victim, Mr. Larry Hedrick, who was supposed to be under the care of medical professionals," Morrisey said. "Our MFCU investigators and our office will assist Prosecutor Shay and his team in any way we can to make sure justice is served."

Beard and Hill will have their initial appearance in Preston County Magistrate Court on Jan. 29.