Two Teachers at Prestigious Catholic Private School Suspended after Students Caught Them Having Sex in Classroom

Two teachers at a prestigious private Catholic school in Australia have been suspended after they were allegedly caught having sex inside a classroom by a student. The male and female teachers from Aquinas College at Southport on Queensland's Gold Coast were suspended following the incident on Tuesday. The school has also launched an investigation into the case.

A spokesperson for the Brisbane Catholic Education Office told news.com.au that an "allegation had been made about the behavior of two staff members while on school grounds." "This matter is currently being investigated by Brisbane Catholic Education," the spokesperson added. The names of the teachers haven't been revealed yet.

Caught Red-Handed

Marcus Richardson, the school's principal, informed parents of "the behavior of two staff members while on school grounds" in a letter on Thursday afternoon. "This matter is being treated seriously and an investigation is currently underway," Mr Richardson wrote.

"Please know that we cannot make any public comment on this matter while the investigation is carried out.

"The priority of the college remains the safety and well-being of students and staff members. If you have any concerns about this matter, please contact me."

It is still unclear how the two teachers were caught having sex inside the classroom. According to reports, some students unexpectedly went inside the classroom and saw the male and female teachers engaging in wild sex.

The students then went back and reported the incident to the administrators.

Following that incident, both the male and female teachers were temporarily suspended from the school pending an internal investigation.

Embarrassing and Shameful

Aquinas College, the oldest co-educational Catholic school on the Gold Coast, has an enrollment of approximately 1,200 students. Parents contribute up to $5,700 per year for their child to attend the school.

Founded in 1964, Aquinas College takes pride in its notable alumni, which include prominent figures such as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, government minister Meaghan Scanlon, former Miss Universe Australia Jesinta Campbell, Olympic shooter Annemarie Forder, and former Maroon rugby player Bob Lindner.

However, it is worth mentioning that the list also includes international conman Peter Foster, who is a former student of the school.

According to parents quoted in the Courier Mail, there has been limited communication from the school regarding the incident before media inquiries were made.

"What has (allegedly) happened is shocking enough, let alone at a Catholic school," one said.

"Parents want to know what action the school is taking against these two individuals."