Two Skiers Killed after Being Caught in Avalanche in Utah Mountains after Heavy Snowfall While One Digs Himself Out to Safety

Two skiers were killed in a late-season avalanche in Utah, while rescue teams navigated through remote and rugged terrain to successfully save a third man. The two victims, aged 23 and 32, were skiing in the mountains near Salt Lake City on Thursday after heavy snowfall of over 30 inches (76 cm) in the area.

One man dug himself out from the avalanche and was winched to safety. He was then transported to the hospital for medical attention. Emergency services responded to the incident at Lone Peak at 10 am, dispatching helicopters to search the area. However, crews faced challenges for several hours as they worked to locate the group.

Killed by the Force of Nature

The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) confirmed the deaths of the skiers, stating that their bodies could not be immediately retrieved due to the severe conditions in the area.

Officials visited the site in Little Cottonwood Canyon yesterday afternoon and confirmed the deaths of the two skiers.

One of the skiers who died was reported to be a local, while the other was visiting from another state. According to police, the survivor of the avalanche is believed to have been the person who alerted rescue teams.

Around two hours after the skiers were reported missing, a helicopter was seen evacuating a man from the mountain, as reported by KUTV.

Desperate Efforts

Officials announced yesterday afternoon that crews would undertake "mitigation" efforts to ensure the safety of rescuers accessing the area where the two dead men were located.

Teams from the Unified Police Department, US Forest Service, and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue participated in the search and rescue operation.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera cautioned winter sports enthusiasts to remain vigilant due to unpredictable conditions resulting from weather fluctuations at this time of year.

UAV forecaster Craig Gordon said that the region had received several feet of heavy, wet snow in recent days. He added that the accident occurred in terrain deemed "very serious" and suitable only for experienced skiers.

According to the UAC, no other avalanche-related fatalities have been recorded this late in the season.

Avalanches can result in fatalities due to suffocation, trauma, or hypothermia. On average, 28 people lose their lives in avalanches every winter in the US, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.