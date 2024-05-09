Houston Attorney Fatally Shot at McDonald's While Trying to Calm Down Angry Customer

A Houston attorney was killed in a shooting at McDonald's and the alleged gunman is still on the run, police say.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified Jeffrey Limmer as the man killed at the Houston McDonald's on Saturday, May 4. Limmer was an attorney for Lewis Brisbois, according to the firm's website.

Limmer was Attempting to Calm Down an Angry Customer Before Fatal Shooting

The Houston Police Department says Limmer, 46, was killed by a man who fled the scene in a blue pickup truck. Citing detectives, KTRK reported that Limmer was attempting to calm down an angry customer before an altercation ensued after the customer became upset with the attorney.

Police said Limmer pushed the customer to the ground outside the store before the latter then got a gun from his car and shot Limmer, the outlet reported. Limmer had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Limmer was Known for 'Helping Others'

Limmer was known for helping others, according to his sister. "Knowing Jeff, he's the one who always says, 'Calm down. It's not that big of a deal,' and divert the situation," Jennifer Thomas told KTVR. "He's always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing."

Thomas also told KTRK that her family was proud that her brother was standing up for the McDonald's employees and acting as a "good Samaritan."

According to Limmer's bio on Lewis Brisbois' website, he graduated from the University of Texas at Austin before attending law school at South Texas College of Law. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, according to the site.

Anyone with information on Limmer's murder is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.