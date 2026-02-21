Two People Kidnapped Nancy Guthrie? Possible 'Second Suspect' Spotted in Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction, as Sheriff Makes New Admission

The masked armed intruder who was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera may not have acted alone, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Friday that investigators are exploring the possibility that more than one person was involved.

"The sheriff has said all along that while investigators are working to identify the person seen on doorbell video, they are not ruling out that that was the only person involved," a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The statement follows mounting speculation that a possible "second suspect" may have been caught on camera outside Nancy's home on the night she vanished, raising fresh questions about what really happened.

Twist in the Tale

Since the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie disappeared on February 1, authorities have sent mixed signals about how many suspects may be involved. After doorbell footage surfaced showing a masked man approaching Nancy's home in Tucson, investigators initially suggested they believed this individual acted alone.

Chris Nanos, the Pima County sheriff, publicly said that he viewed the man in the video as the "primary suspect" and the most likely person behind the abduction.

At the same time, federal officials have left the door open to a broader investigation. Kash Patel, the FBI director, previously said the bureau was looking into more than one "person of interest," suggesting others may have played a role.

The New York Post reported that gun shop owners in Tucson told them detectives showed photos of multiple people while questioning them about the case.

On the same day surveillance video from Nancy Guthrie's home was released, the FBI also released a still image believed to have been captured by the same doorbell camera.

The photo shows a man dressed similarly to the person seen in the video — but without a backpack or holster — raising questions about whether it's actually the same person.

Cops Still Uncertain about Suspects

That uncertainty has fueled fresh debate. Michael Ruiz of Fox News weighed in on X, pointing out that the lack of timestamps makes it difficult to know when the still image was taken compared to the video. "Since we don't have timestamps, I have questions about when this still image was recorded in relation to the videos. Is this even the same guy?" he wrote.

Adding to the mystery, drone footage obtained by the Fox Flight Team shows that two floodlights at the back of Nancy's home appear to have been smashed.

While it's still unclear whether the damage is directly linked to the crime, retired Las Vegas police lieutenant Randy Sutton suggested it could be a sign that more than one person was involved in the abduction.

"You would break those floodlights so as not to be silhouetted. It's a common thing," he told Fox News Digital, while pointing out that kidnapping an elderly lady with limited mobility would be difficult to do alone.

"I think that the individual at the front of the house was accompanied by somebody who made entry at the rear of the house, and there was probably a driver involved," Sutton added. "It would be very unwieldy to have just one person."

He urged investigators to explore the possibility of tracking walkie-talkie communications, noting that cell tower data has so far failed to produce any solid.