Two more people have come forward verifying the claims of sexual misconduct made by one of the former staffers of Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden. The people knew the woman in the 1990s when the incident took place.

A former next-door-neighbour and a former colleague confirmed hearing about the incident to the media. Tara Reade came out with her claims of assault against Joe Biden in March. She claimed that the former Vice President assaulted her when she was a staffer to him while he was a senator.

Reade told the two people that she was sexually harassed by her former boss and was let go from her job after she raised her concerns to the senior officers. Biden has recently been endorsed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington Rep Pramila Jayapal, amid concerns of the sexual assault prompting several reactions from Biden supporters themselves.

Former neighbour goes on record

Reade's next-door neighbour told Business Insider that she remembered the incident being recounted to her. Previously two other sources, one her brother Collin Moulton, and a friend remains anonymous, had come forward supporting Reade's claims. They said that the woman had recounted the incident to them soon after it had occurred. Reade's mother was also aware of the situation but unfortunately passed away in 2016. But, a new video clip had emerged which showed the mother's anonymous call to Larry King Show in the 1990s.

Lynda LaCasse, Reade's then neighbour while living in California, told Insider that she remembers talking about the incident with the woman. Lorraine Sanchez, a former co-worker also recounted to Insider that in mid-1990s Reade had told her about the former senator assaulting her.

"She was crying," LaCasse told the Insider. "She was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying. I remember saying that she needed to file a police report."

According to Katie Halper, who broke the story of the assault to various media outlets, the woman was assaulted by Biden in a semi-private corridor when she had gone to deliver a duffle bag to the then-senator. Halper said that Biden had pushed her against the wall and assaulted her and expressed his annoyance at her non-compliance to his advances. Reade had previously complained to her superiors about Biden's uncomfortable touch and looks towards her. Biden's team has denied the allegations.

A forgotten comment by the DNC

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez had previously said that a candidate or official "who has engaged in sexual misconduct" should "step aside."

Previously a Democrat was asked to step aside after the senator was accused. In 2017, the Chairman had also raised support towards the women who are assaulted by men in power. DNC is yet to comment with the present issue with Biden assault case surfacing. Biden has not addressed the issue personally as well.