Two-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Attacked by Pitbull in Indiana

A 2-month-old girl in Indiana has died after being attacked by a dog Thursday, according to officials.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said they received a report from a woman just before 12:30 p.m. saying her daughter had been attacked by a dog. The Brownstown Fire Department arrived at the scene a few minutes after and began giving CPR to the infant.

However, due to the severity of the baby's injuries, she was loaded into the a Jackson County lieutenant's vehicle to meet an ambulance at the sheriff's department. Sadly, the 2-month-old died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

As reported by KKTV, the sheriff's department said the dog involved in the attack was identified as a pit bull and is currently being held at the Jackson County K-9 Control Center. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Last month, a six-month-old infant was mauled to death by a pitbull in Alabaster, Alabama after falling out of the arms of a great-grandparent. When the baby fell and cried, apparently their pet, a pit bull, attacked the child, as previously reported.