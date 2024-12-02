Two and a Half Men Star Charlie Sheen Admits Being HIV Positive, Reveals Paying $10 Million in Extortion to Cover It Up

Charlie Sheen, the controversial star of Two and a Half Men, revealed he has been living with HIV for over four years. The 50-year-old actor disclosed his diagnosis during an interview on NBC's Today show, stating he was speaking out to stop ongoing blackmail and rumors. Sheen said he paid more than $10 million to silence those threatening to reveal his condition.

"I am here to admit that I am, in fact, HIV positive," Sheen said, adding he wasn't entirely sure how he contracted the virus. He described his experience as a "barrage of attacks" and harmful misinformation, including false claims that he had AIDS and was spreading it to others.

Sheen denied transmitting the virus, explaining he used protection and disclosed his condition to sexual partners. However, Bree Olson, a former adult film actress who lived with Sheen during his diagnosis, stated he never informed her. "He told me he was clean," Olson said in a radio interview, adding she has since tested negative for HIV. Sheen's representative declined to comment on her claims.

Sheen informed his ex-wives, Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards, about his diagnosis immediately after learning it. Both women confirmed neither they nor their children tested positive for the virus.

Sheen's physician, Dr. Robert Huizenga, clarified the actor does not have AIDS. He is taking antiretroviral medication, which has kept his viral load undetectable. Sheen said the shame of his diagnosis led to substance abuse and reckless behavior. Reflecting on that period, he called it a "suicide run" but claimed he has since turned his life around.

Once the highest-paid actor on U.S. television, earning $1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men, Sheen was fired in 2011 following a series of public scandals. His behavior, which included drug use and domestic violence, overshadowed his career. Afterward, he moved in with two women, including Olson, and famously claimed to have "tiger blood."

Despite his tumultuous past, Sheen expressed relief at addressing his condition publicly. He dismissed the stigma of living with HIV, emphasizing that the virus affects over 1.2 million people in the U.S. While HIV weakens the immune system, it is manageable with proper treatment. Left untreated, it can progress to AIDS.

Sheen's admission received widespread attention and mixed reactions. Many on social media applauded his courage, while others criticized his history of reckless behavior. One Twitter user wrote, "Total respect to @charliesheen for opening up about his status. May your strength be repaid." Another noted, "The headlines and jokes about it show how little society has progressed. It's sad."

Sheen's acting career spans decades, including roles in Platoon and Wall Street, as well as TV hits like Spin City and Anger Management. Following his diagnosis, the actor appears focused on leaving his troubled past behind. His announcement has sparked discussions about HIV awareness and the challenges of living with the virus.