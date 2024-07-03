Two Georgia Firefighters and High School Sweethearts Found Dead inside a Vehicle inTennessee

Two Georgia firefighters, once high school sweethearts, were found dead in Tennessee on Sunday. The Hinesville Police Department confirmed that Reagan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander were discovered in Cocke County, Tennessee, east of Gatlinburg.

Their bodies were found with Anderson's car, which had been missing since it was last seen at a local gym the previous week. "We extend our deepest condolences to the Anderson and Kuhbander families during this incredibly difficult time," stated the Hinesville Police Department.

The couple had been dating for seven years since high school, according to Kuhbander's parents. Chandler's mother, Jane Kuhbander, expressed her fear and desire for their safe return during the search. "I just want them home," she told local WJCL.

Jane Kuhbander revealed that she last spoke to her son on Monday morning. Chandler had mentioned that Anderson had been repeatedly calling and threatening to harm herself. "He said that she had threatened to commit suicide," Jane Kuhbander told WJCL.

Two days earlier, Anderson was reportedly arrested for keying Chandler's car while he was on a date with another woman. She was charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Before the tragic discovery, Jane Kuhbander had shared her concerns on Facebook, suggesting that her son might have been coerced by Anderson and that he was not with her willingly.

The Hinesville Police Department stated that Anderson and Kuhbander were found dead in Anderson's black 2017 Ford Focus. Police Chief Tracey Howard mentioned, "I don't believe that the investigation in any way is yielding an idea that whatever happened involved anybody else other than the two that were found."

The couple had recently broken up. Anderson's arrest came after she disrupted Chandler's date at a local Olive Garden and keyed his car.

Jane Kuhbander continued to plea for help on social media, describing Anderson as a great firefighter but emotionally unstable after the breakup. "They were/are not good for each other. We don't want anything bad to happen to either one of them; we want them home safe and sound," she wrote.

This tragic incident marks the end of a long relationship and has left two families in mourning.