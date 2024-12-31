Two Flight Attendants Who Miraculously Survive Deadly South Korea Plane Crash but Unable to Recall Incident

Tragedy struck at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday when a Jeju Air plane crash claimed 179 lives, leaving only two survivors. Just two of the 181 people on board the plane survived, after the deaths of 179 people were confirmed, according to the local fire department. The two survivors are both crew members who were pulled alive from the crash site. It is believed they were both sitting right at the back of the plane.

Emergency responders rescued the two crew members and rushed them to separate hospitals. Authorities confirmed that both were conscious and free from life-threatening conditions despite their injuries. Howevr,the surviving flight attendants, Lee and Kwon, remain unable to remember the harrowing event, according to reports.

Survivor Lee's Shocking Reaction

Lee, 32, was taken to Mokpo Korean Hospital with a fractured shoulder and a head injury. When asked about his injuries, he appeared disoriented, questioning why he was hospitalized. "What happened? Why am I here?" he reportedly asked.

Hospital officials suggested that Lee's amnesia might stem from shock. "He appears to be in a near-panic state, likely concerned about the passengers and the flight's safety," a hospital representative shared.

Lee recounted fastening his seatbelt before the plane landed but could not recall events afterward. At his family's request, he was transferred to a hospital in Seoul for further treatment.

Young Survivor Kwon's Condition

The second survivor, 15-year-old Kwon, was treated at Mokpo Central Hospital for a fractured ankle, a scalp laceration, and potential abdominal injuries. Despite her stable condition, she remains unable to provide details about the crash.

"She has been complaining of abdominal pain, and tests are ongoing. We haven't asked her about the crash yet," said a hospital representative.

A Nation Mourns

The crash has become the deadliest aviation disaster in South Korea since 1997. With 181 passengers aboard, the survival of the two crew members is seen as miraculous. Investigators are still piecing together the sequence of events leading to the catastrophe.

The incident has prompted South Korea to launch a comprehensive inspection of Jeju Air's aircraft fleet as authorities search for answers. Families of the victims have expressed disbelief and grief as they await more information.

Impact and Next Steps

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but early speculations point to possible mechanical failure. Investigators will analyze the plane's black box and other flight data to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

For now, the focus is on supporting the survivors and the families of those who perished. The nation is grappling with the emotional and logistical aftermath of one of its darkest aviation disasters.

As the investigation unfolds, the resilience of the survivors serves as a small beacon of hope amidst overwhelming loss.