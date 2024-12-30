Pastor Dies in Fatal Shark Attack While Fishing in Australia's Great Barrier Reef

A 40-year-old pastor died in a shark attack while he was fishing with his family in the waters of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. The emergency services said that a shark attacked Luke Walford and bit him on the neck on Saturday off Humpy Island.

Queensland state police said in a statement, as reported by The Straits Times, "The man was fishing with family members when he was bitten by a shark." The deceased, who was a youth pastor at the Cathedral of Praise church in the central Queensland town of Rockhampton, sustained "life-threatening injuries".

The police said that he died about an hour-and-a-half later and a report would be prepared for the coroner.

However, on Sunday, December 29, a Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said that Walford died at the scene after sustaining a "significant life-threatening wound to his neck".

A well-liked camping area on Humpy Island, which is part of Keppel Bay Islands National Park, provides easy access to reefs for diving and snorkelling.

The local authorities expressed their sorrow over the passing of Mr. Walford, who shared pictures of himself in a wetsuit from a prior fishing excursion on social media. At the time of the incident, he was thought to be spearfishing.

Donna Kirkland, who represents Rockhampton in the Queensland state Parliament, said in a statement, "We are all very much still in shock." She added, "A family friend, not only to my own family but also countless others. He was an inspirational leader as a children's and youth pastor."

"My prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his beautiful family and indeed the many who will be devastated, as I am, at this news," Kirkland added.

Claude Fingleton, the pastor of Cathedral of Praise, expressed his grief and revealed that Walford was "greatly loved". He told ABC, "This was a young man who loved people, who loved God."

In December 2023, a 15-year-old kid was killed by what was thought to be a great white shark at a secluded surfing location in South Australia. This was the nation's last deadly shark attack.

According to a government database, since 1791, there have been over 1,200 shark incidents in Australia, with over 250 of those incidents ending in death.

White shark, bull shark, and tiger shark bites are the most severe.