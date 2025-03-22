Twitter's Iconic Bird Logo Flies Away to New Owner in High-Profile Auction

Twitter's famous bird logo has found a new home. The well-known sign, once perched on the company's old San Francisco headquarters, has been sold at auction for nearly $35,000. The logo was removed after Elon Musk took over Twitter and rebranded it as "X." The sale was managed by RR Auction, a company specializing in rare collectibles.

The iconic sign, weighing 254 kilograms and measuring 12 feet by 9 feet, fetched exactly $34,375. RR Auction confirmed the sale but did not disclose the identity of the buyer. The logo had been a recognizable symbol of Twitter before Musk's rebranding efforts.

Musk has auctioned off several items from Twitter's previous era. These included both sentimental and practical pieces. Office furniture, kitchen gear, and company memorabilia have all been sold to bidders since Musk's takeover. This logo sale is one of the latest efforts to part ways with Twitter's past.

The auction also featured other significant items from tech history. A rare Apple-1 computer, complete with accessories, went under the hammer for a staggering $375,000. This computer is one of the earliest models created by Apple, making it highly sought after by collectors.

Another Apple-related treasure was a company check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976. The historic check brought in $112,054 at the auction. Jobs' early signature on the check makes it a valuable piece of Apple and Silicon Valley history.

Additionally, a first-generation 4GB iPhone, still sealed in its original packaging, sold for $87,514. Collectors are increasingly showing interest in early Apple devices, especially those that remain untouched and well-preserved.

The Twitter bird logo's sale highlights how tech memorabilia continues to attract high bids from collectors worldwide. Many see these items as more than just collectibles—they view them as pieces of history from companies that helped shape the modern digital world.

Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter to X has made several headlines over the past year. The social media platform's shift, along with sales of iconic items like the bird logo, marks a clear departure from Twitter's original brand identity.

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has implemented major changes, including layoffs, new features, and efforts to reposition the company under the "X" banner. Selling old signs and assets seems to be part of that broader shift.

The auctioning of these items, including the bird logo, shows that there is still significant public interest in Twitter's past. Whether purchased by a fan, collector, or business, the bird logo will remain a symbol of a platform that defined social media for over a decade.

RR Auction has not revealed where or when the buyer plans to display the famous sign. For now, the logo's new home remains a mystery, but its sale is a reminder of how the tech world constantly evolves—and how its past continues to captivate.