US President Donald Trump once ogled at the breasts of his young niece and said she was 'stacked' in the presence of his ex-wife, Mary Trump has revealed in her tell-all book. The alleged incident took place when Mary visited Trump's Florida resort in the early 1990s.

The startling revelation was made in the upcoming book titled 'Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.'

Inappropriate Sexual Remarks

Trump, who is often in news for his inappropriate sexual remarks about women, made the lewd comments on his niece when she was 29. Mary Trump, now a 55-year-old, is the daughter Trump's deceased older brother.

According to Sputnik News, Mary reveals in the book that when she arrived for lunch at her uncle Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort wearing a bathing suit top and shorts, he exclaimed 'Holy s***, Mary. You're stacked'.

"I was twenty-nine and not easily embarrassed, but my face reddened, and I suddenly felt self-conscious... I pulled my towel around my shoulders. It occurred to me that nobody in my family, outside of my parents and brother, had ever seen me in a bathing suit," writes Mary.

She went on to add that Trump's former wife, Marla Maples, was shocked by his behavior and checked him by slapping on his wrist.

It may be noted that during an interview with US radio and television personality Howard Stern in the mid-2000s, Trump had also remarked about his own daughter's breasts. When asked if Ivanka has got breast implants, Trump said that she has always been very voluptuous. "No, she didn't. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?" Trump had said.

Book Claims Trump To be a Victim of Child Abuse

In her book, Mary stated that Trump had been a victim of child abuse at the hands of his father Fred Trump Sr.

"Donald's mother became ill when he was two years old, leaving him with 'total dependence on a caregiver (Fred Sr) who also caused him terror. 'Love meant nothing' to Fred Trump Sr and he only wanted obedience, which the President was forced to give him," wrote Mary, according to Daily Mail.

In yet another chapter in the book, Mary alleged that Trump made someone else take his SAT Exam. Trump went to high school in Queens, New York, before attending Fordham University for two years and then transferring to the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. But to get into Fordham in the first place, Trump paid a proxy to take the SAT exam for him, claimed Mary reported the outlet.

Her allegations sparked widespread reactions on Twitter with many demanding an inquiry into the allegations. "Wharton should immediately investigate whether Trump paid someone to take the SAT and obtained his admission by fraud. If so, the degree should be rescinded. There is no statute of limitations on plagiarism, and this allegation is even worse," wrote a user.

Simon & Schuster, the publishers of the explosive book, has revealed that it would be released two weeks early on July 14.