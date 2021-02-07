Conservative author Candace Owens, who made headlines last year over her comments on George Floyd, said on Saturday that she was thinking about running for president. Her statement elicited hilarious responses from Twitter with some joking she should choose rapper Kanye West as her running mate.

The 31-year-old ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: "I love America. Thinking about running for President."

The tweet garnered nearly 21,000 retweets, over 192,000 likes and multiple responses. While some of Owens' followers supported her potential 2024 run, others took the opportunity to disagree with her.

"Please do so we can finish off what's left of the Republican Party," one Twitter user wrote.

"Candace Owens running for president in 2024. Hey maybe she'll pick Kanye is her running mate," tweeted another user.

"Candace Owens has been foot shuffling and buck dancing for white supremacy for so long, she actually thinks the white bigots she capes for will elect her as president. Girl you better call Alan Keyes and then have a séance with Herman Cain," a third Twitter user said.

"The day the Republican Party nominate a Black Conservative for President will be the end of the Republican Party. Y'all cool, but NOT that cool," tweeted another user.

Owens tweet came after she attacked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for revealing that the congresswoman was a sexual assault survivor. In an Instagram Live video, Ocasio-Cortez had also detailed her near-death experience at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Last June, Owens came under fire for saying she said she did not support Floyd, a black man who was killed in May after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee over Floyd's neck making him unable to breathe. She said she refused to see Floyd as "a martyr or a hero" and laid out his criminal record.

"He was a violent criminal," Owens said about him at the time. "Everyone is pretending that this man lived a heroic lifestyle. We are embarrassing in that regard. Nobody wants to tell the truth in black America. Our biggest problem is us."

Owens had also claimed that Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting was not racially motivated. Her statement triggered criticism from fellow Black conservatives. In 2019, she was slammed for defending nationalism and differentiating it from Adolf Hitler's policies.