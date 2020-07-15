Fahim Saleh, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi-American millionaire, was found de-capacitated at his apartment located at Lower East Side in New York. The parts of his body dismembered body were found stuffed in plastic bags with a power saw placed next to them.

Saleh was a venture capitalist who co-founded Pathao. He was also the CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada.

Masked Suspect Caught on Camera Entering Elevator With Victim

The grisly crime came to light after Saleh's sister arrived at his apartment to check on him. Upon discovering dismembered body stuffed in plastic bags, she called the police. In its report, the New York Post stated that the police reached Saleh's luxury apartment at 3.30 pm. A dismembered body, believed to be of Saleh, was found stuffed in plastic bags placed in the apartment.

The CCTV footage accessed by the police revealed that Saleh was seen entering the building's elevator at around 1.40 pm. The footage also revealed the suspected killer, wearing gloves, hat and a face mask, waiting to enter the elevator with the victim. The suspect was seen carrying a bag.

The report further stated that before entering the elevator together, Saleh gave the suspect a puzzled look. As soon as Saleh stepped out of the elevator after it reached his seventh-floor apartment, the suspect attacked him and made Saleh fall on the floor.

Saleh a Victim of Targeted Crime?

Suspecting the crime to be a targeted murder, sources told the outlet that the suspect appeared to be very professional. The cops found that the victim's legs were amputated below the knees and his arms had been removed, with the missing body parts placed into bags.

'We have a torso, a head that's been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don't have a motive,' NYPD spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves said.

The police sources further told the outlet that they were investigating whether the killer was interrupted with the arrival of Saleh's sister and managed to escape through another exit. There was very little blood found at the crime scene and it appeared that the killer had made an effort to clear out the evidence. Also, nothing was stolen from the apartment, revealed the source.

Haling from a Bengali family, Saleh purchased his luxury apartment for $2.25 million last year. He co-founded Pathao, a transport network company dealing in food and courier deliveries in Bangladesh, in 2015. In 2017, the millionaire co-founded Gokada, an on-demand, motorbike-hailing company in Lagos, Nigeria, and became its CEO in April 2019. In 2018, he launched venture capital firm Adventure Capital in New York.