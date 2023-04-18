Twitter to Label Tweets With Hateful Conduct; Also to Give More User Transparency

Twitter recently announced a change in its policy enforcement to ensure that user safety and freedom of speech go hand-in-hand. The microblogging site unveiled its 'Freedom to Speech, not Freedom to Reach' enforcement policy to ensure restricting the tweets that violate their policy and also to provide more transparency to users.

The microblogging platform has been criticized majorly for allowing the platform to be used for spreading hateful content by users with wasted interest.

Here are the changes that users can expect after the change of policy by the microblogging site.

Visibility Filtering

In the new policy enforcement Twitter will identify the tweets potentially violating the set policy norms and publicly visible labels indicating policy violation. If a tweet is labeled, the user won't be shadowbanned or removed from the network, which means that policy action will occur at the tweet level only.

No Ads for Labelled Tweets

Labelled tweets will get less visibility on the platform. Twitter will also not place advertisements adjacent to such tweets. This move is to safeguard the users as well as advertisers.

User Feedback on the labeled tweet

Users who have got their tweets labeled can provide feedback if they have a different opinion or clarification regarding the tweet. Twitter has mentioned that in some cases there might be an error of judgment in labeling the tweets, in such cases, users can provide their feedback to the microblogging platform. Submitting the feedback doesn't guarantee the response of restoration of the tweet's reach.

A blog post authored by "Twitter Safety" stated "This change is designed to result in enforcement actions that are more proportional and transparent for everyone on our platform" The post additionally touted Twitter's enforcement philosophy, calling it "Freedom of Speech, not Freedom of Reach."

With the new policy enforcement, Elon Musk has indicated Twitter 2.0 is committed to evolving the platform to the changing need of social media and how it should be utilized.