Twitter Engineering Head Quits After Disastrous Glitches at DeSantis' Campaign Launch Event

Twitter's Chief of Engineering Foad Dabiri announced his resignation from the firm within a few hours of a series of technical glitches that hampered US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' and Elon Musk's conversation. Dabiri announced on Twitter that he decided on Wednesday to "Leave the Nest" nearly four years after he joined the organization.

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis teamed up with Elon Musk to announce the news on Twitter, he was hoping for an explosive start to his presidential campaign. Instead, the interview took around 20 minutes to begin, with technical errors interrupting the proceedings on multiple occasions.

The Florida governor was joined by Elon Musk and host David Sacks, who claimed that the event's sheer popularity was "melting the servers." The meltdown prompted DeSantis's opponents, ranging from President Biden to Donald Trump, to mock the platform's chaotic launch event. Even the analysts deemed the Kick-off event as a failure.

The next day Dabiri announced that he is leaving Twitter, though he has not provided any specific reason for this or whether it was related to the problems with the DeSantis event on the platform. Dabiri, who was the engineering lead for Twitter's Growth organization, said in a tweet he had "experienced two distinct eras" at the company, before and after it was acquired by the multi-billionaire last year.

It's the latest exit for Twitter, which has fired more than half of its workforce since it was acquired by Musk in a $44 billion (Â£36.5bn) deal last year. However, in a media interview musk has expressed regret about mass layoffs.

"During my time @Twitter, I experienced two distinct eras: pre and post-M&A. Both came with their fair share of challenges, but they also shared a grand mission and a team of extraordinary individuals," Dabiri tweeted.

Commenting on his experience at Twitter following the takeover, Dabiri added: "To say it was challenging at the outset would be an understatement. The change was massive and rapid; we came through and emerged stronger, thanks to the remarkable team that held the fort."He also said that working with Musk was "highly educational" and it was "enlightening" to see how the billionaire's "principles and vision" are shaping Twitter's future.