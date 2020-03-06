"Call of Duty" streamer Carl Riemer has landed himself in trouble after an accident that took place live on stream last night. Riemer's Twitch account was suspended from the video-game streaming platform Twitch and he was dropped by esports group SoaR Gaming after he got intoxicated and fired a gun during a live stream.

Last night, the video game streamer pulled out a pistol in the middle of a live stream. "Bitch say I ain't got money," he jokingly said while holding the firearm. An open can of Coors Light beer was visible on his desk during the clip. Riemer then pulled the trigger, and to his apparent surprise, the weapon discharged around.

Reimer pulled out a pistol during live stream

A video clip of the incident has since started circulating around the web and although nobody was hurt, it did make a hole through a nearby container of a caffeinated drink mix before hitting a monitor on his desk. "God damn," Riemer said immediately afterwards. "What the f**k? I swear to God I just emptied the mag!"

"We do not condone the actions on livestream by Carl last night. He has been removed from the SoaR Gaming roster effective immediately," the esports organization said in a statement on Twitter.

Public apology

After his suspension, Riemer took to Twitter and YouTube to address the situation in two separate videos and apologized for his actions. "I made my biggest mistake of my entire life last night, and it could ruin my life," he said in the Twitter video. "I could have hurt somebody. I could have hurt myself. I could have hurt one of my animals. And that's unforgivable... I've had that gun for two years, and all it takes is two seconds of stupid to ruin everything. To ruin somebody else, to ruin yourself. Don't do what I did."

In the YouTube video, he said that he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. He then went on to say that he's not sure how long he has been suspended for from Twitch, but if it's permanent, he will no longer be able to make any money. While he still has more than 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, he claims "he stopped making enough from YouTube to pay the bills a while ago."

He also expressed his gratitude to SoaR Gaming for doing "what they needed to do" after they dropped him. "I just made such a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake," he said. "All I can say is that I'm sorry, and I deserve everything. Every bit of backlash."