Twitch Streamer Rushed to ER After Catching Falling Katana by the Sharp Edge with Her Hands [VIDEO]

Twitch streamer Bisscute was rushed to the emergency room after cutting two tendons in her hand in an incident that took place during a live stream when a Katana slipped from its sheath and fell toward the floor.

Bisscute was showing viewers several items she planned to decorate the back wall of her streaming setup. Among the items, was a katana in a red sheath, which suddenly dropped as she held the traditional Japanese sword.

Just as the sword fell, Bisscute attempted to grab the falling weapon by the blade. A video clip from the stream shows her reaching for the katana, screaming in pain and immediately leaving the room while cradling her hand in an attempt to get help. The stream ended shortly after, leaving viewers unsure of the severity of the injury.

Bisscute later updated fans through her Discord server, confirming she had gone to the ER and suffered serious damage to her fingers.

"Update I cut two tendons and I need operation. Probably next week. Right now I'm waiting on the cast and some blood work. I feel fine so no worries," she wrote.

She clarified that the injury affected her middle and ring fingers, with doctors determining that surgery would be required to repair the severed tendons. Despite the severity of the injury, she reassured her community that she was stable and in good condition while awaiting further treatment.

Hours later, Bisscute shared an update on Instagram, posting a story of her arm heavily wrapped in a cast. The image was captioned, "Back in the office long live painkillers and determination," suggesting she had already returned to work despite the accident.