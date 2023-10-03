Twinkling Watermelon Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Twinkling Watermelon episode 4 will air on tvN on Tuesday (October 3) at 8:50 pm KST. Eun Gyeol will meet his great-grandmother for the first in the upcoming chapter. The viewers can look forward to their first encounter and how his life changes after this meeting. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series follows a CODA (child of a deaf adult) student who accidentally travels back in time after visiting a mysterious music shop. The story unfolds after he travels back in time to the year 1995 and forms the band Watermelon Sugar with some youngsters.

Here is everything about Twinkling Watermelon episode 4, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on tvN on Tuesday (October 3) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Twinkling Watermelon episode 4:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

After watching Eun Gyeol meet his father, Lee Chan, as a student in episode 3, the viewers are curious to know how the relationship between the two will change in episode 4. Twinkling Watermelon will focus on the first meeting between the male lead and his great-grandmother this week. Eun Gyeol will spend quality time with his great-grandmother, Go Yang Hee. According to director Son Jung Hyun, the viewers must pay attention to Eun Gyeol's narration in episode 4.

"Personally, the scene where the grandmother and Lee Chan sing at the boarding house and Eun Gyeol watches them made me feel both heartwarming and sad for them. Please pay attention to Eun Gyeol's narration as he looks at his father's twinkling youth," he said.