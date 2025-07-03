Twin Cities Day Care Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Young Girl Less than a Year After Being Charged with Similar Crime

A Twin Cities day care teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl less than a year after being charged with a similar crime.

As reported by CBS News, 38-year-old Ryan Vaughan was charged on Tuesday, July 1, with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Vaughan Charged in October Previously for Inappropriately Touching a 9-Year-Old Girl

According to court documents, two days after Vaughan was charged last year, a parent reported to police that their 7-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by a teacher at her Maple Grove day care, Tutor Time, when she attended it last summer. The teacher was later identified as Vaughan.

Vaughan was charged on Oct. 17, 2024, for a similar incident last August involving a 9-year-old girl. The parents of the 9-year-old reported to police that Vaughan inappropriately touched their daughter at the same day care, according to charging documents.

Both Victims Said Vaughan Touched Their Private Parts, Told Them to Keep it a 'Secret'

According to the criminal complaint, one of the girl's parents went to police on Oct. 19, 2024, and said their daughter had been sexually assaulted by Vaughan.

The girl attended the daycare center during the summer of 2024 and told one of her parents that Vaughan would touch her private parts until she felt like she had to go to the bathroom. The child told the parent Vaughan would touch her private parts, causing pain.

Both victims reported Vaughan inappropriately touching them and that he would tell them "not to tell anyone," and it was "a secret," charges say. The 9-year-old girl told investigators she would ask Vaughan to stop, but he "would not listen to her."

Court documents reveal the state intends to use evidence that both girls were allegedly abused by Vaughan to show his intent and that it was not a "mistake or accident." Vaughan's next court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 11.