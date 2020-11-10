It's confirmed. Kpop stars TWICE's Jihyo and Kang Daniel have ended their relationship. The news was first reported by the Dispatch and shortly after, JYP Entertainment confirmed it. Reports claim that the star couple broke up as they want to focus on their work.

The Dispatch website had reported that Jihyo and Kang found it difficult to meet each and keep up a rapport due to their busy schedules. Both are busy in preparing for their album and decided to call it quits for the sake of work.

Confirming the news, Jihyo's agency JYP Entertainment stated: "It is true that they broke up recently." Reports also claimed that Kang's agency Konnect Entertainment also has confirmed the news of break up.

Work Pressure Breaks Apart Couple

Both had met in 2018 through a mutual friend. Jihyo and Kang's relationship was first reported by the Dispatch with a picture of the singer outside Kang's house in Seoul two years ago. In August 2018, the manager of the UN Village, where Kang lives, had said that he had spotted the couple. Jihyo was witnessed sorting out delivery food containers and alcohol bottles with Kang. Soon after the news broke, the couple went public with their relationship on August 5, 2019. Thus now, after dating for 1.3 years the couple have given into the pressure of work and called it quits.

While revealing his relationship with Jihyo, Kang had penned a letter to his fans and had explained how important it was for him to be a singer. "I want to take care of the hearts of those fans and it's both my role to try to do that and what I want to do. In order to carry out that role, I will become singer Kang Daniel who always shows you a good image, which I've always considered to be the most important thing," Kang had written.

In the work front, TWICE has released the album Eyes Wide Open on Oct. 26, 2020. Kang Daniel had released Magenta, the third extended play (EP) on Aug. 3, 2020. Currently, he is said to be working on another music album.