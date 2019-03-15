TWICE's Chaeyoung revealed she is upset about a recent privacy invasion. The South Korean girl group member expressed her frustration after a recent photo of herself was shared online, without her knowledge.

The 19-year-old artist took to TWICE's official Instagram and addressed the situation personally. Chaeyoung posted a photo of herself and wrote: "A photo that I didn't post online got uploaded somewhere. It's scary, let's not do things like this."

Meanwhile, TWICE's agency, JYP Entertainment revealed it will be taking legal action against people spreading rumors about the members. The label said in a statement, according to Soompi: "Regarding rumors related to our artist that are currently spreading on online communities, the judgment was made that the severity and contents of the rumors can cause serious damage to the artist's image, honor, and character. As a result, we are announcing that we will seek out all possible legal actions against those who initially posted and spread [the rumors]."

"Accusations, charges, and criminal punishments based on the cyber defamation law, libel law, and more can immediately be brought upon the creation and circulation of malicious rumors about artists. We are currently collecting evidence about this matter and are discussing plans for action with internal and external law firms."

"We request that fans send in tips to help take quick action on this matter. We are once again announcing that as an agency, we are considering all possible measures and actions for the rights and interests of our artist," the note read.