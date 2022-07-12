TWICE Members Renew their Contracts with JYP Entertainment

TWICE members -- Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu -- renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment on Tuesday, July 12. The agency released an official statement sharing the details about the contract renewal of all the girl group members.

The firm said all the nine members of the K-pop band renewed their contracts with the company before the expiry. The idols renewed the contract with the agency based on mutual trust and loyalty from both sides. They will work together for future progress, the entertainment company shared.

Here is the Complete Statement:

Ahead of TWICE's exclusive contract expirations coming up this fall, all members decided to complete their renewals. TWICE, who played a pivotal role in confirming JYP Entertainment's top status as a K-Pop agency, and JYPE, who acted as a firm pillar of support for TWICE's growth as a representative girl group in the K-Pop scene, agreed to renew based on mutual trust and loyalty from both sides and certainty for future progress.

Fans' Reactions

Immediately after the news about TWICE'S contract renewal came out, hashtags #ThankYouTWICE and #foreverTWICE started trending online. The followers of this Korean girl group were happy to know that the idols would work together for a few more years.

All TWICE members has officially renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment Say goodbye to the 7 years cursed, ONCEs

I can't wait to spend many more years with 9WICE

From the story begins they made us feel special w/ the taste & formula of love. So keep your eyes wide open, the summer nights will not end and the journey of TWICE w/ ONCE will continue more & more for Page 2.

Wouldn't this make Twice the first 3rd gen kpop girlgroup to OFFICIALLY RENEW as a group with all members complete under the same company? TWICE FOREVER

Their story will continue in the book of history as they create and break more records in the music industry.â¤ï¸â€

if im being honest, twice is the only group ik who has the strongest bond like a family so im extremely thankful they have decided to renew their contracts together

TWICE are 9, and are committed to staying as one family along with ONCE. That's really the best news ever.

The world is shaking for TWICE contract renewal y'all, the Asia No.1 and Nations girl group is coming for more

More years with my 9, thank you for renewing your contract with JYPE..I love you so much and I will cherish the next years with OT9.

We'll be together for a long time. they are really here to stay as nine and that's my family fr!! also I'm really in this twice forever, it's always nine or none

The singers, who made their debut in October 2015, received numerous awards for their contribution to the Korean music industry. They sold over 10 million albums during the last six years and became the first K-pop girl group to hold a Japanese dome tour. TWICE set a new record by becoming the first girl band with a record of 20 music videos with over 100 million views.

The nine-member group set another record earlier this year by becoming the first-ever female K-pop artist to hold a stadium concert in the US. The live onstage performances at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles were the most-attended K-pop act in North America by a Korean girl group. The musical program was held as part of the group's fourth world tour.