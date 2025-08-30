Twelve Preview, Spoilers: What to Expect in Episodes 3 and 4?

Twelve, the fantasy action superhero television series, will return with two new episodes this weekend. Episode 3 will air on KBS2 on Saturday (August 30) at 9:20 PM KST, and episode 4 is scheduled for a broadcast on Sunday (August 31). Both episodes will focus on a showdown between the angels and the evil force.

The newly released stills show Tae San, Ma Rok, and Won Seung gear up for a battle with the angels. The followers of this K-drama can expect to watch an emotional tension for Tae San due to his inner struggle. In the meantime, Ogui teams up with High Priest Sa Min, while Mir, Do Ni, Bang Wool, and Mal Sook prepare for battle in their own ways.

The preview for episodes 3 and 4 teases trouble for Won Seung, Ma Rok, Gang Ji, and Jwi Dol. A promotional still shows Geum Soon with angels. Her eyes seem filled with fear, and the fans are eagerly waiting to know the reason behind her fear.

The fantasy action superhero television drama stars Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mi Na, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Jihye, and Regina Lei. Screenwriter Kim Bong Han penned the script alongside Ma Dong Seok. Director Kang Dae Gyu directed this K-drama with Han Yun Seon.

Twelve Cast

Ma Dong Seok appears in the mini-series as Tae San, the angels' leader. He symbolises the tiger from the 12 zodiac animals. Tae San teams up with other angels to protect humans from evil spirits after they were released from a seal that was placed thousands of years ago. Park Hyung Sik plays Ogui, an evil force, who was awakened from its seal. He symbolises a crow. Seo In Guk portrays Won Seung, a nimble trickster. He symbolises a monkey and dreams of becoming the next leader of angels.

Lee Joo Bin appears as Mir, an angel with special powers sealed due to a war that took place thousands of years ago. She symbolises the dragon. Go Kyu Pil features Don Yi, an angel who works as a nurse at an oriental medicine clinic. He symbolises the pig and assists angel Bang Wool, an angel symbolizing the snake. Kang Mina transforms into Gang Ji, an angel who is determined to protect humans. She symbolises a dog.

Sung Yoo Bin portrays Jwi Dol, an angel known for his quick judgment. He symbolises the rat and plays an indispensable role in all the activities of the angels. Ahn Ji Hye plays Mal Sook, an angel with incredible strength. She symbolises the horse. Rookie actress Regina Lei will appear as angel Bang Wool. She will feature an oriental medicine doctor. Veteran actor Sung Dong Il will portray Ma Rok, a human and the manager of 12 angels. He assists the angels in protecting humanity and the world.

How to Watch?

In South Korea, this K-drama airs on KBS2 and streams on U+ Mobile TV. International Korean drama lovers can watch this mini-series on various streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Twelve: