Tupelo Public School Lunch Lady Accused of Engaging in Sexual Acts with Student, Inappropriately Touching Two Others

A now former Tupelo Public School employee has been arrested and is accused of child sex crimes.

According to a news release by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), special agents were informed that Lyndsay Hamer, 30, allegedly sent sexually explicit photos and videos to a student.

Based on the information and evidence obtained by investigators, on October 2, 2025, a felony arrest warrant was issued by the Coal County District Court for 30-year-old lunch lady identified as Lyndsay Hamer, of Coalgate.

Hamer was arrested and booked into the Coal County Jail on several charges including one count of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor and two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. The district confirmed she is no longer employed with them.

Court documents alleged she had sex with an 18-year-old who had been a student while she was working at Tupelo Public School, and she also allegedly touched two 13-year-olds inappropriately.

In Oklahoma, soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16 carry sentences of 3 to 20 years if the victim is between 12 and 15, and 25 years to life if the victim is under 12.

If charged with one count of solicitation and two counts of lewd or indecent acts involving minors aged 12 to 15, the combined maximum penalty could reach up to 50 years if sentences run consecutively. However, if the offenses involve a younger victim or fall under Oklahoma's child sexual abuse statute, the potential maximum penalty increases to life imprisonment.

Anyone who thinks their child may have had inappropriate contact with her is asked to contact the OSBI by emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov or by calling (800) 522-8017.