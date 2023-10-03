Tupac Shakur's Final Moments Revealed as Police Release Chilling Never-Seen-Before Video that Shows Him Fleeing MGM Grand After Fight [WATCH]

Investigators have released previously unseen photos and videos that show the final moments of Tupac Shakur's life, marking a significant development following the recent arrest in the rapper's murder case. Cops have shared fresh details regarding the arrest of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, the person facing charges linked to Shakur's murder in September 1996.

Davis, 60, was arrested in Henderson, Nevada, on Friday following a grand jury indictment. The charges against him include murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. Davis was identified by witnesses as a South Side Crips member and a notorious narcotics dealer. Shakur was connected to gangs like the Bloods and Mob Piru but wasn't regarded as one of them.

Chilling New Footages

In the newly released video, Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion 'Suge' Knight are seen leading a group to confront rival gang member Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson in the MGM Grand lobby, just hours prior to the shooting.

The footage shows Shakur and others physically confronting Anderson, with security guards present but not intervening. Subsequently, Shakur and Knight exit the building before the arrival of law enforcement.

Authorities have maintained the belief that Anderson, along with Davis (his uncle) and fellow gang members, conspired to seek retaliation and orchestrate the murder of Shakur later that night.

Over the years, Davis has openly discussed his purported involvement in the rapper's death in various interviews and even detailed it in a memoir documenting his life on the streets.

On Monday, investigators revealed that four images of Tupac's body were among the pictures provided to grand jury members.

The jury was also shown a number of interviews Davis has given over the years in which he addresses the murder. The suspect will appear in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Also on Monday, Death Row Records CEO Marion 'Suge' Knight, who was driving Tupac at the time of the killing, told TMZ that he would neither cooperate with the authorities or testify in Davis' trial.

On the night of September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur and Death Row Records founder Marion 'Suge' Knight were present in Las Vegas to witness a Mike Tyson heavyweight title match.

After the fight ended, an altercation ensued between Shakur, Knight, Davis, and Davis' nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, with whom Shakur had feuded previously.

No Cooperation from Knight

The initial arrest in Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder case was linked to the investigation of Biggie Smalls' killing.

Later that same night, while Shakur was seated in a BMW driven by Knight, a Cadillac pulled up beside them, resulting in a hail of gunfire.

Shakur sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died a week later at the age of 25.

Davis had long been on investigators' radar as one of the four primary suspects in the case. Although not identified as the gunman, he was described as the group's leader by police during a news conference and in court.

In a recent interview, Knight cast doubt on the police narrative, rejecting the notion that Davis or his nephew, Orlando Anderson, were responsible for Tupac's murder. Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

During the grand jury hearings, Devonta Lee, associated with the South Side Crips, said that the actual triggerman in Tupac's killing was not Davis or Anderson, but Deandre 'Big Dre' Smith.

Lee told the grand jury that Smith was positioned on the side of the car where Shakur was and had a clear shot. Given Smith's big body (around 350 to 400 pounds), Anderson wouldn't have been able to shoot around him, according to Lee's account.

Davis, now 60, admitted in his memoir, 'Compton Street Legend,' that he supplied the gun used in the drive-by shooting. He clarified that he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and had placed a gun in the back seat, from where the shots were fired. Davis pointed to Anderson as one of the two people in the backseat.

Anderson died two years later, consistently denying any involvement in Shakur's death. DeAndre Smith, another person mentioned in the shooting, died in 2004 due to health issues.