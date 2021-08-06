Tulsa Woman Arrested After Video of Her Having Sex with Man in Front of 3-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

A Tulsa woman was arrested earlier this week after authorities say she filmed herself having sex with a man in front of her 3-year-old son.

Kentavya Mack, 25 was arrested after the video started circulating on social media, showing her and an unidentified man engaging in sexual activity in bed, with the toddler watching them in the background.

The Explicit Video Was Being Circulated on Facebook

Lori Fullbright, a reporter for local news outlet News on 6 said a viewer saw the video on Facebook and sent it to her before she turned it over to the Tulsa Police Department.

The Child Crisis Unit of the Tulsa Pd then located Mack and interviewed her as part of their investigation into the explicit video and she admitted that she was the woman in the clip and that the child seen in the background was her son.It is not yet known who shot the video and whether they knew they were being filmed.

Mack Charged with Lewd Behavior in Front of a Child

Mack was arrested on Wednesday and charged withlewd or indecent acts with a child under 12. Her bond has been set at $50,000, the Tulsa Police Department said. Mack could face up to a minimum of three years in prison and upwards of 25 years to life as a result of the child's young age.

"A person who knowingly and intentionally performs a lewd act with a minor or makes an indecent proposal to a minor is guilty of a felony punishable by a minimum of three years and a maximum of 20 years in prison," according to the Law Firm of Oklahoma. "However, if a victim is under the age of 12, the crime is punishable by 25 years to life."

Investigators are still trying to identify the adult male seen in the video as he faces potential charges. Mack is due in court Aug. 10, according to the Tulsa County inmate information center. Mack appeared in an interview on News on 6 in 2017 after her sister, Chantel Mack, was killed in a crossfire during a shootout in Tulsa.