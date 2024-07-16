Tulsa Police Lieutenant Under Investigation Over Facebook Posts About Trump's Assassination Attempt

A Tulsa Police lieutenant is currently facing an internal investigation following a Facebook post regarding the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump.

As reported by FOX23, Lt. Darin Ehrenreich, the head of TPD's Special Victims Unit, made the posts using an account under a different name, the department confirmed.

'Well It Could Have Been a Better Shot'

In his post, Ehrenreich posted a song lyric that read "Well it could have been a better shot," alluding to the assassination attempt made on Trump while he was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, this past Saturday.

Trump was shot and injured in an assassination attempt on Saturday night that also killed a spectator and critically injured two others. Snipers killed the shooter, a 20-year-old man, after he fired eight rounds at the rally, one of them skimming Trump's ear.

After Ehrenreich's post started getting attention, he changed his profile picture to an edited photo showing Trump's face on Van Gogh's body, a famous painter well known for cutting off his own ear.

Ehrenreich also made several comments on the post, referring to Trump being flown to "pedophile island" and how it was gross, a nickname created regarding financier Jeffrey Epstein's island, Little St. James. The posts have since been deleted.

Tulsa Police Captain Confirmed Ehrenreich is Under Investigation Over the Social Media Posts

FOX23 reached out to Tulsa Police Cpt. Richard Meulenberg who said "the Tulsa Police Department is aware of a social media post made by an account under the control of Lt. Darin Ehrenreich. It is currently under investigation."

According to the department policy, "Employees shall not publish or post any content on any social media that is defamatory, obscene, or unlawful, that may impair or impede the efficient operation of the department, that interferes with the ability of supervisors to maintain discipline or is made with reckless disregard for truth or falsity."