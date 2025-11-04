Tucson Teen Kills 3 People with His Porsche, Then Darts Home to Rich Dad with 'Significant Resources' for Help

An Arizona college student allegedly plowed into three people with his Porsche, killing all of them as they were walking in a crosswalk over the weekend. He then darted home to call his rich father in California with "significant resources" for help — and a private lawyer, reports say.

"I cannot believe that you drove away and left them there," said Andrea Santos, mother of 22-year-old victim Josiah Santos, during Louis Artal's first court appearance last week.

Artal, 19, is accused of killing Santos, Santos' girlfriend Sophia Troetel, 21, and Katya Rosaura Castillo Mendoza, 21, with his 2019 Porsche Boxster while "impaired by alcohol and or drugs," according to a Tucson Police Department press release.

"Witness interviews, in conjunction with roadway and physical evidence, indicated that a 2019 Porsche Boxster was traveling northbound on Euclid Avenue approaching East Second Street above the posted 30 mile per hour speed limit," the press release says. "At that time, three pedestrians were walking eastbound across North Euclid Avenue in a marked crosswalk at East Second Street. The Porsche did not stop, struck the pedestrians, and fled the scene."

Artal's attorney said in court Friday during his appearance that he does not deny being involved in the crash. The lawyer said that Artal allegedly went home and called his father — an owner of a large business in California, according to the Daily Star — for help.

The dad allegedly told Artal that he needed to turn himself in, which he did. Artal's attorney said that his father spent "significant resources" to hire a private attorney for him, which he claimed was proof that Artal wouldn't flee Arizona and should be granted bail for his release.

"I'm not trying to in any way take away from the seriousness of the offense, but my client got scared and didn't know what to do," the attorney said, according to the Daily Star, noting how Artal has no criminal record.

"He has complete disregard for law and human life and demands the highest bail allowed," Sophia Troetel's mother reportedly told the court while asking for the highest bail possible.

Everyone involved in the hit-and-run, including Artal, has been identified as a student at the University of Arizona. The three victims were all pronounced dead at the scene.

"Artal's impairment, speeding, and failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk are the major contributing factors of this collision," Tucson police said in the department's press release.

Artal has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault with serious injury, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. His bail was set at $250,000.