Tsunami Alert Issued for Hawaii, Alaska, With Evacuations Underway after Massive 8.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Russia

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday evening, triggering tsunami warnings across Hawaii, sections of Alaska, and the West Coast, after the first tsunami waves had already reached parts of Japan and Russia.

The earthquake hit an area 74 miles east of Kamchatsky, along the southeastern coastline of Russia's Pacific peninsula, at 1:24 p.m. Hawaiian Time. It struck 11 miles underground and triggered widespread tsunami alerts across the region. Several aftershocks followed, with magnitudes as high as 6.9. People in Honolulu are being advised to evacuate to elevated areas, as the waves caused by the earthquake are expected to arrive in Hawaii at 7:17 p.m.

On High Alert

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on O'ahu has opened sections of its access roads to help residents reach higher elevations, according to a post from the base on X. Governor Josh Green called on Hawaiians to stay calm and leave coastal areas if necessary.

He reassured the public by noting that no lives were lost during the 2011 tsunami, which brought waves as high as seven feet, during a press conference.

Dr. Chip McCreery, a tsunami specialist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shared an early outlook on the potential impact the islands might face. "This is not a small threat, this is the kind of threat where the water could flood the land," McCreery told local Island News Tuesday.

"The models are showing in some places tsunami amplitudes of roughly 10 feet above normal sea level."

"But for those of you who watch the surf normally a 10-foot surf wave is good for surfers... but a 10-foot tsunami is quite different," McCreery explained.

"What that means, it's like all of sea level will rise to 10 feet above normal sea level and stay high like that for maybe five, 10 minutes before it goes back down."

"It will affect all the coasts within the state," warning there could be "multiple floodings" of the islands that could last for hours.

Alaska in Danger

A tsunami alert has also been issued for Alaska's Aleutian Islands. Some areas along the state's mainland coast are under a more severe tsunami warning, while other sections are currently under a lower-level tsunami watch.

Waves are forecast to arrive in parts of Alaska by 4:46 p.m. local time, according to Fox Weather.

The Pacific Coast—covering California, Washington, and Oregon—is also under a tsunami watch, with waves projected to reach northern areas around 11:40 p.m., and southern California roughly an hour afterward, according to reports.

The National Weather Service later elevated the status for Los Angeles, placing the city under a more urgent tsunami advisory. "The Tsunami should arrive near 1AM tonight. If you are located in the coastal area, move off the beach & out of harbors & marina. Do not go to the coast to watch," National Weather Service Los Angeles warned in a post to X.

"Be alert to instructions from local EM officials."

Coastal areas of California have also been put under a tsunami watch.

President Trump addressed the developing and potentially disastrous situation through a message on social media. "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii," the president wrote on X.

"A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way," Trump wrote, adding. "STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!"